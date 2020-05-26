Netflix's latest film What Are The Odds is in the news for all the right reasons. Amidst a pool of dark shows that have been released, this is the only film that is a simple, sweet and coming of age slice of life film. Starring Karanvir Malhotra, Yashaswini Dayama, Abhay Deol and Monica Dogra in a pivotal role.

Not only has the film garnered a lot of love from the audience, but do you know girls are crushing over the lead protagonist Karanavir Malhotra's cute chocolate boy looks. This young lad in the film essays the role of school going kid who is academically strong and balanced in nature. But what wowed the heart of the audience was the innocence that his character portrays.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Karanvir Malhotra talks about his film What Are The Odds, working with Abhay Deol and Yashaswini Dayama, his threat days, and how being a nephew of Abhay didn't bag him a role in the film.

Excerpts from the interview:

On getting on board for What Are The Odds?

I used to stay in Melbourne with my family and came to Delhi for an acting workshop. A casting director asked me, whether I am interested in acting and I auditioned for a role, which I eventually didn't get and then one more casting director who is Megha's (director) friend saw me and that's how I auditioned for What Are The Odds? and eventually bagged this film.

On working with Abhay Deol

So, I am Abhay's nephew but there is nothing that he helped me or anything. I met Abhay for the reading and he was the one who broke the ice. I was intimidated before meeting him, and after meeting him I realised that he is a very cool person. It was indeed a pleasure working with him.

On Nepotism

It's not just about acting, it's there in every field, for me it's about working with the right people. Like any other actor, I meet people, send them portfolios. It is not that everyone who is related to an actor makes it big here. In my case, I just didn't know what to do in life, I am from Delhi and I was very fascinated by the stardom and then decided to do theatre, gave auditions and that's how I paved my way till here.

What are the odds in your life?

I left an entire continent to do be here in Mumbai and pursue acting. My parents are in Melbourne and it has been three years since I have come here and I think that this the oddest thing that I have done in my life.

On working with Yashaswini Dayama