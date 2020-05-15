Actor Karanvir Bohra has been doing quite a bit of his share to be of help and support those in need during this lockdown phase.

From putting out an appeal for more sanitisers via his social media platform to feeding home-cooked food to the underprivileged, Karanvir has really proved to be quite a strong pillar of support through these trying and testing times.

And yet again, Karanvir will now be doing his bit for the police force in the city who have been tirelessly working day and night to keep us all safe.

To help protect them from any chances of contracting the virus while out on duty, Karanvir will be supplying 1000 or more face masks to the entire police personnel.

Speaking about the same, Karanvir said, "The police force in the city right now are doing more than their bit to try and keep people indoors and safe. Everyday I see so many of them patrolling the streets day and night to ensure that nobody is out and about when they don't have to be! And just doing their duty in this way poses such a big risk to them all, because of the amount of people they are exposing themselves to on a daily basis, but duty calls and they have been absolutely outstanding in these past couple of weeks."

"So as part of a social responsibility at the moment, I really want to do something for them right now, so thought that there could be nothing better than giving them something to protect themselves. Hence I am with help from a friend who makes these masks, getting around a 1000 pieces delivered to police officials all over the city, starting today."