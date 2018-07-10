Is Karan Wahi's character in Sacred Games inspired by Salman Khan?

The recently released Netflix web series Sacred Games has grabbed headlines for its hard-hitting, explicit content, is being much talked about for its dark yet impressive content. But some people have observed a connection between one character in the web-show and Salman Khan.

While Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddidui play the two lead roles, Karan Wahi also has an important part in the show. Some of the viewers of Sacred Games are saying that Karan's character in the Netflix show is inspired by Salman Khan.

Apparently, there are certain situations that Karan's character faces in the series, which many believe are similar to what the Bollywood superstar had faced in his real life. While some of the viewers have been talking about the Salman connection without taking his name, others are directly stating that Karan's character has links with the controversial actor.

The sequences that are making people compare Karan's character with that of Salman include getting drunk and running over two homeless people in a car, physically assaulting girlfriend, etc.

One tweet that says, "Karan Wahi's character in Sacred Games in an actor who is a cocaine addict, gets away with running over 2 homeless people, allegedly hits girlfriend, father is a writer/director. I wonder who that is inspired from.... [sic]."

This tweet got a lot of replies, wherein most of the viewers suggested it is Salman Khan to whom the character resembles.

"A dog, who looks exactly like Bollywood's favorite pet Tuffy, is thrown from a high-storey Mumbai building in #SacredGames by Karan Wahi. The makers of this series could have used a black buck. [sic]," tweeted another person.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has filed a complaint against the makers of Sacred Games and actor Nawazuddn Siddiqui for 'insulting' former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajeev Gandhi. It has been alleged that one particular scene in the show used abusive language against the late Gandhi.