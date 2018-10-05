Actor Karan Tacker, whose anchoring skills have landed him hosting gigs across the world, was immediately on board when he was approached to host Manish Malhotra's maiden fashion show in Qatar.

For the uninitiated, Manish and Karan share a warm equation and are often seeing partying together. It therefore was no surprise when Karan readily agreed to host the show. Another reason though, was the showstopper, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Karan has been a huge Aishwarya fan as he has always been enamoured by her beauty and hence, it was a no brainer that he signed up for the fashion gig.

The show is slated to take place in October and along with Aishwarya Rai, the glitzy night will feature some of Pakistan's biggest stars as well.

Karan has another reason to smile as well as his Twitter account that was hacked and inaccessible to him for more than a week, has been activated by the Twitter India team. Karan, who always likes to keep in touch with his fans and keep them updated about his work and life made all possible to efforts to get his account up and working again. Luckily for him, Twitter India has done the needful.