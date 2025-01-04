After appreciating Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his initiative to restart the traditional Darbar Move exercise, senior Congress leader and former Sadr-e-Rasayat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Karan Singh echoed the demand of the ruling National Conference to restore statehood.

Dr. Karan Singh raised this demand two days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that restoring statehood was the biggest challenge before his government.

In an interview with a newsagency, Dr. Karan Singh, son of Maharaj Hari Singh, the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, strongly condemned the downgrading of a full-fledged state into a Union Territory.

"It is unacceptable that a full-fledged state, which is crown of the nation, has been downgraded into Union Territory', he said and demanded that full statehood along with domicile laws should be restored as early as possible.

He also advocated for domicile laws similar to those in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, which restrict land ownership to locals. He demanded the protection of land rights for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably after the successful conduct of the Assembly elections in October 2024, the 93-year-old politician had expressed great satisfaction over the conduct of "free and fair" assembly elections and asserted that the next logical step is to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He also demanded that domiciliary provisions should be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of those prevailing in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh regarding the acquisition of property.

"This has been a commitment of the Government of India to the Supreme Court and I would urge that it be done without further delay while the political atmosphere is still vibrant," Singh had stated in October.

On Thursday Omar raised demand of restoration of statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday admitted that getting back statehood was the biggest challenge before the National Conference government.

Omar Abdullah reminded the Union Government about the promise of restoring statehood.

"We are hopeful that the Central Government will fulfill its promise of restoring statehood as the present UnionTerritory status of Jammu and Kashmir is a temporary phase", he said.

When asked whether the government will approach the court of law as the Supreme Court in its judgment had also stated that the statehood should be restored as soon as possible, Omar said:

"Going to the court for statehood would be a fight. That should be our last option. Our first option is to remind the Central government of their promises. We have the right of recourse to courts. People of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier Karan Singh appreciated Omar's stand on Darbar Move

Dr. Karan Singh earlier appreciated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his initiative to restart the traditional Darbar Move exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

While congratulating Omar Abdullah for taking this bold decision, Singh observed that this decision would be helpful in overcoming cultural and linguistic differences between the two regions.

The veteran Congress leader observed that the restoration of the centuries-old tradition was in the interests of the people of both regions.

"I congratulate the new chief minister for deciding to reintroduce the centuries-old tradition of the Darbar move, started decades ago by my great ancestor Maharaja Ranbir Singh," Karan Singh, had stated in a statement.

"He realized that the differences linguistic, cultural, and geographical between Jammu and Kashmir were so great that unless they were bridged, it would be difficult for them to stay together peacefully," he said.