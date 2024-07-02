Karan Patel, known for his unfiltered statements, has once again caught everyone's attention with his recent social media post. Karan is seeking jobs and has been vocal about it. The popular actor, known for shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kkavyanjali, Kasturi and more; and was last seen in a couple of reality shows.

Now, in his Instagram post, the actor has mentioned some recent happenings. He said that if people are done with seeing Deepika Padukone's baby bump and now that even India has won the World Cup, he has urged everyone to get back to work. The Kasamh Se actor has further asked to know if anyone is casting.

Karan's salty post

"Ok, so now that the general elections are over, India has won the T20 world cup, Deepika Padukone's Cutest Baby Bump has also been revealed, Congratulations to the new mommy and daddy," Patel wrote on social media. He further added, "Now, can we get back to work please, and let me know if anyone's casting."

A few months ago, Karan had said that his daughter would become a superstar and launch him. He had quipped that she would be the first daughter to launch her parent on the screen. Karan is married to Ankita Bhargava and the duo have a beautiful daughter, Mehr.

Karan Patel recently revealed in an interview with a leading website that the only thing that he fears about is his daughter having the same temperament as him. He added that it was scary to see that side of his personality outside of him, facing him. He also said that he known for how he is but when he daughter does it, it gets scary for him as a parent.