Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was all about style, sass, and glamour. The crème de la crème of the society turned up in their stylish best. While the women at the party oozed oomph and glitz, the men looked every bit of dapper and suave. Karan Johar slayed his birthday look with a shimmery green jacket and how!

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sussanne, Arslan Goni, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Tara Sutaria and many others attended the event.

Who gave it a miss

We were left disappointed by the absence of some of the celebs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor. While Alia is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut, Deepika is making India proud as a jury at Cannes. Arjun Kapoor too was busy with an outdoor shoot and had to give the party a miss.

While Shahid Kapoor attended the party with wife, Mira Rajput. Saif Ali Khan arrived in style with Kareena Kapoor Khan. But, Shahid and Saif seemed to have the same taste in fashion as the two men arrived wearing similar outfits. Kapoor wore a white blazer and black trousers for the party. Saif, on the other hand, was also seen in a black and white suit with a bowtie.