Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh are two Bollywood stars who compete when it comes to funky fashion sense. Kjo knows how to shine from head to toe and he takes it quite literally.

Though Deepika has usually supported Ranveer's quirky dressing sense, looks like Karan's kids are not seeing eye to eye with their dad when it comes to his closet. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director is famous for his 'Toodles' series on Instagram. He has featured celebs including, Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and many others on his toodles clips on Instagram.

Karan spends time with kids Roohi, Yash

Being quarantined and away from the paparazzi and directorial work, and have been spending time with his little munchkins Roohi and Yash. Karan has been sharing lots of videos of his kids, talking about coronavirus and many other things. But yesterday, Karan got a reality check when his kids not only disapproved Karan's clothes but also called it suitable for girls.

Both his kids have become fashion police for their dad and have been rejecting his shoes and clothes lately. Walking into their Dadda's closet, when Karan asked Roohi about his red shimmery suit, she said she thought it belongs to a girl.

Karan has shared a video in which we can see Roohi and Yash walking around with Karan's clothes in his closet and Kjo is asking them questions. When Karan asked cute little "what is this, Roohi?" she smiled and replied, "It's girl's clothes." Karan laughed and said that it's the clothes he wore for Filmfare.

Watch out these cute fashion police at Johar house

Yesterday also, Karan shared a video of Yash and Roohi in which Yash could be seen with bright pink shoes. When Karan asked Yash whether he likes Dadda's shoes he jumped and said no. "They're Roohi's," added Yash. In one of the videos shared by Kjo, Roohi and Yash can be seen walking into Karan Johar's closet and on being asked whether they like their father's clothes, they said a clear 'NO'.Yash even suggested that Karan should wear simple clothes. He captioned that video, "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars."

Bollywood celebs such as Rhea Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan and many others have a hilarious reaction on these videos.