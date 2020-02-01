Karan Johar's one of the most ambitious, larger than life project Takht has been in news for the longest time now. The film has been getting delayed time and again due to expensive budget and high pre-production cost.

The magnum opus, which will see Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, was supposed to hit the floors on September 2019. But now the film will go on floors in March 2020.

Karan Johar shared the teaser of Takht announcing the release date of the film with a dialogue promo.

Karan's tweet read, 'Princple photography in March.' The video shows the release date of the name as 24. 12. 2020.

The film revolves around the battle between Shah Jahan's eldest son Dara Shikoh and third son Aurangzeb, to be played by Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal respectively.