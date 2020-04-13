Director Karan Johar, who has been spotted judging people on several occasions and also judging participants on reality shows has been under the radar of his children's criticism for a while now. From critiquing his singing and dancing skills to killing his fashion vibes, Roohi and Yash have been harassing their father amid the lockdown in the most adorable way possible.

Ever since the lockdown has begun, Johar's have been spending quality time each other. Be it lunchtime, snacks or dinner in the toy room, Karan has been making sure that his fans and followers get the glimpse of every adorable activity his kids do.

In the last video, Karan and Yash were spotted making fun of Roohi's hairband. Karan asked Roohi why is wearing a garden on her head. Well, looks like it did not go well with the kids as they are ready to leave the house.

Karan has just shared another episode from the Toodle diaries where Yash and Roohi can be seen roaming around with their luggage. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has shared a video on Instagram in which Roohi and Yash can be seen with their cute little luggage, ready to run away from the house.

'Fed up' from their father, munchkin Yash and Roohi have decided to run away. Kal Ho Na Ho director has no clue where his kids are head but for now, they might be taking a break from the delightful season of #lockdownwiththejohars. His post read, "Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe ❤️❤️❤️"

Stop them if you can!!

Karan has been actively posting videos of his kids having cute videos of his kids, ever since the lockdown was announced. Roohi and Yash can be spotted making fun of their 'Dadda' and sometimes their grandmother, Hiroo Johar. Not only his fans but celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and many more.

Check out these adorable videos: