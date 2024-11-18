Karan Johar's move of selling 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Serum Institute's CEO Adar Poonawalla left the nation shocked. The 1000 crore deal left many wondering about the need for this acquisition deal by one of the most successful film companies. Now, Karan Johar has said that he was 'traumatized' in the meetings that led up to the acquisition. He added how he had no idea when the numbers were pulled up.

"I didn't know I had a value. I found out. I've to say this. I'm probably not going to come across as clever. I want to come across as who I am. I was traumatized in so many of those meetings. I'm a creative artist. I don't know what's a 'put' and a 'call,' a 'drag' and a 'tag.' He (Adar) kept saying, 'I'm going to drag and you're going to tag'," KJo revealed in an interview with CNBC.

Karan also mentioned how Adar Poonawalla finalised the deal on a zoom call and signed just after asking a few questions. He also praised the business tycoon's "dynamism" and also called him a "superstar" who can "afford" such business deals.

"The dynamism displayed by Adar Poonawalla was almost inspirational to me and everyone involved. We cracked a major part of this deal on a Zoom call. He was a superstar in that. He had a few questions he wanted answered and then he said, 'Okay, where do we sign?' And we'd been deliberating for years! Then he comes in, sweeping us off our collective feet. This is how I'd have loved to do business if I could afford to. And I can't afford to, of course. He can," Karan Johar mentioned.