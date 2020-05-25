Karan Johar, besides being a good filmmaker in Bollywood, is known to be launching star kids to mark their debuts in films. Saying no to none, Karan makes sure he says 'yes' to celebrity parents who are waiting for the right time to launch their kids.

The same way, even Dil Raju, in Tollywood is known to launching star kids, and other talented actors from outside as well into the industry. Also, he never lets go off the chance from his hand when he has someone good and talented.

There have been a lot of rumours on Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in Telugu film industry. It was said that she couldn't adjust her dates for Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda's fighter, and that is the reason she was replaced by Ananya Panday.

Now her name is doing rounds for playing the leading lady in a couple of films in Tollywood. As per the latest buzz, Dil Raju, the Karan Johar of Telugu film industry is going to be launching Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi, who has ruled the industry once upon a time with her beauty.

As per the buzz, the announcement of Janhvi Kapoor's launch will be made by Dil Raju at the audio launch event of Vakeel Saab. This movie happens to be a remake of the 2016 Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Power star Pawan Kalyan will step into Big B's shows for this movie. Nivetha Thomas and Anjali are said to be playing the leading ladies in the film.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, she also has a few projects lined up one of which is Roohi Afzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will then feature in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is also a part of Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani.