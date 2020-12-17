The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019 in which several Bollywood personalities were seen in a viral video. He has been asked to share the details by Friday.

An NCB official said that a notice has been given with regard to the video which was in circulation.

"The NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Singh Sirsa in this regard and was marked to the Maharashtra Zonal Unit. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent," the official said.

Explain the 2019 party video

Another NCB official not wishing to be named told IANS that he has been asked to share the details about the party video by Friday, December 18.

The official also clarified that the Johar has not been asked to appear before the drug-law enforcement agency.

Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, approached the NCB in September this year over the alleged drug party hosted at Johar's residence in 2019 where several top actors were in attendance including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others.

The NCB in the last few months has questioned several film personalities in connection with separate drug cases related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and other cases.

(With inputs from IANS)