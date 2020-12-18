Filmmaker Karan Johar landed in a fresh trouble when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details regarding a video from a 2019 party organised by him.

The filmmaker has reportedly replied to the notice sent by the Narcotics Control Bureau, according to a CNN NEWS 18 report. Karan Johar has reportedly denied allegations that any drugs were consumed at the get-together at his place that dates back to July 2019.

News agency PTI reported on Friday quoting officials that "Johar was asked to give details of the party. Accordingly, the NCB on Friday received a reply from him to the notice. In the reply, Johar maintained that no drug was consumed at the party."

The news channel said that the NCB officials confirmed the reply and said that they are in the process of verifying and cross-checking the statement and reply received from Johar. The report also mentioned that the filmmaker has also submitted additional videos and photos to the drug control agency. However, the photos and videos reportedly submitted are not in the public domain as claimed by the news channel's report.

Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede told NDTV, "We are examining the reply." Karan Johar's written reply to the notice was handed over to the NCB by his lawyer who visited the agency's office in South Mumbai this morning.

"The notice has been given w.r.t the video which was under circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to Maharashtra Zonal Unit. To check the veracity of the video, the notice has been sent," NCB official KPS Malhotra told PTI.

Following a complaint in September 2019 from Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanding a probe into alleged use of drugs at Johar's party, the NCB central office forwarded it to its Mumbai zonal unit for further action. Sirsa had sent the video footage to the NCB.

The 2019 party video features stars like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and other actors.

After the allegations resurfaced amid the furore surrounding Sushant's death, Karan put out a statement, in which he said, "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019, at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false."

Karan Johar further added, "Given the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party."

Karan had previously clarified that no one was taking drugs at his party. "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if anything was happening at all, I am not stupid," he had said in the interview with Rajeev Masand in August 2019.

"My mother, 5 minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time, and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on," he had added.

Calling the accusations 'baseless', he said that although he has stayed silent thus far, he would be forced to take the 'legal route' if the accusations continue.

After reports of NCB summoning Karan came in, netizens have been calling out the filmmaker over the same on social media.

Bollywood drug nexus

The latest action is part of the ongoing investigations into Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which the NCB is trying to unravel since the past few months, particularly after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death in June earlier this year.

Meanwhile, actor Arjun Rampal, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for an appearance on Wednesday, has sought a week's time to appear before the agency in Mumbai. The 47-year-old actor said he is currently busy with personal matters while seeking more time.