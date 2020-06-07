It might be hard to keep track of the time that's passing while under lockdown and as the country tries to limp back to normalcy. But, celebrities are throwing in a few reminders now and then with some throwbacks, some awareness and their own reliability. Karan Johar who has been very active on social media this lockdown shows us a passage of time in his latest post.

Filmmaker Karan Johar went down the memory lane and shared a motley of "major throwback" photographs featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar among many other stars. Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a series of photographs of himself along with several Bollywood personalities.

Karan Johar reminds us how much has changed with his throwback

The first picture featured him along with his father and late veteran filmmaker Yash Johar, mother Hiroo Johar, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. The second picture, he's seen talking to actor Akshay Kumar. While, in the third image, features Uday Chopra along with Karan.

Karan Johar's friends from the industry couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the pictures.

Neha Dhupia wrote: "How are you looking sooooo tall? @karanjohar."

Preity Zinta said: "Awww ! Miss Yash Uncle."

Soni Razdan commented: "Miss Yash jee so much!"

Kajol dropped some heart emojis.

Karan also shared a photograph of himself along with producer Ekta Kapoor and said that it's his most favourite picture of them.

"This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations!" he wrote alongside the image.

He added that Ekta and him have a "Karmic cosmic connection"."

We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back.... can't wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!"

Ekta replied, "My karmic friend .. like you have my back I have yours! Love you truly for the person you are!"