Social media has been a frenzy lately and Bollywood has been struggling ever since COVID-19 and Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. After a lot of bullying and hate that came his way, Bollywood director Karan Johar had gone offline.

Even in his absence, the internet didn't cut the producer-director any slack and his name continuously emerged. However, Karan Johar is back online again.

Karan Johar's independence day post

Karan Johar who ruled the hearts and the screen with his films and social media game was forced to retreat following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor's death shook Bollywood as nothing else could.

The Bollywood director who was pulled into the midst of the debate found no mercy and has kept stony silence on the matter. The nepotism debate and what it was doing to talent in the industry became a fierce debate that is still continuing. Karan Johar, however, made an appearance on Instagram with his independence day post.

On India's 74th Independence Day Karan Johar joined the line of stars in celebrating India. Writing on Instagram, the director said, "To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND"

Karan Johar has maintained a low profile since his name came up in the debate, even as Bollywood has now begun demanding CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. Hopefully, we'll get to see more from the director.

On the work front, Gunjan Saxena produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions released on 12th August starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.