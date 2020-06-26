Karan Johar has been facing flak from netizens ever since he spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's death on social media. With police complaints filed and a virtual witch-hunt formed to take down those who represent nepotism in Bollywood, the audiences are having none of it from Bollywood.

The producer-director it seems has quite the MAMI board. Reportedly Karan Johar has sent an e-mail asking to resign to Smriti Kiran. The board apart from Karan Johar has Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy on it.

Karan Johar quits MAMI board over nepotism row

Karan Johar has faced arguably the worst criticism when it comes to nepotism. In the past week or so, even more so, due to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The case of suicide brought to light much of the allegations of nepotism and bullying within the industry that drove him to the extent of taking his life. Karan Johar was caught in these allegations due to past videos and clips of him teasing or speaking derogatorily about Sushant and other actors.

This led to the Bollywood director not only losing an overwhelming number of followers on social media, but he also unfollowed many actors and friends in the industry he was previously following. The industry has been virtually hit by an unexpected storm. As police complaints against Johar and other producers and directors like Aditya Chopra and Ekta Kapoor were registered. Moreover, protests broke out in Bihar where Karan Johar and Salman Khan's effigies were burnt.

Now, under the weight of all that he is caught in, Mumbai Mirror reported that the director-producer has decided he wants out of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) board. The festival is chaired by Deepika Padukone, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane and Rohan Sippy. Johar wrote to the artistic director of the film festival Smriti Kiran saying that he would like to resign.

Deepika Padukone also tried to talk Karan out of the move it was reported. According to the reports, the director was hurt that nobody in the film fraternity came to his defence or stood up for him at a time of severe online lynching he faced. Although there were few who spoke out against the debate itself, nobody particularly took a stand. We still await how this debate will pan out and whether we will be seeing Karan Johar on the board or not.