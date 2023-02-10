After their magical wedding pictures, it is their dreamy wedding teaser that has set social media on fire. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked resplendent in their Manish Malhotra outfits. And now that we have seen the pictures of their outfits and the wedding celebration, the few celebs who were invited to the wedding have also shared the pictures of what they wore to the function.

Karan Johar's attire

Sharing pictures of his attire, Karan Johar revealed that all of them were designed by Manish Malhotra. "It was such a warm and intimate shaadi.... And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you're the best! Love you!!!"

Shahid, Mira's outfit

Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor attended the wedding ceremony with his wife, Mira Rajput. Mira shared pictures of herself and Shahid dressed up to the t for the occasion. She also called herself "ladkiwale" (bride's side).

Juhi Chawla, who is related to Kiara Advani, was also invited to the wedding extravaganza. The diva shared a picture of her traditional look from the wedding and we just couldn't take our eyes off her.