Each year the iconic landmark of Melbourne, the Federation Square is populated on one of the most important days for the Indian community living in the cultural hotspot. As part of the annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which is multi award winning and the largest film festival in the Southern Hemisphere, the tentpole event is that of the hoisting of the Indian National Flag ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. This year, as the festival will be celebrating its 10th year amongst much fervour, it will be Indian cinema's most loved director, Karan Johar who will be hoisting the flag.

During the 10 days of celebration of Indian cinema this year with courage as its central theme, the key highlight of the festival is the annual flag hoisting. Karan will hoist the flag in presence on a large public gathering, who come to witness the patriotic spectacle each year.

The hoisting of the flag will take place in the presence of thousands of Indian-Australians and people from the Subcontinent Diaspora on 11th August 2019. Also present in the company will the High Commissioner of India in Australia and The Mayor of Melbourne.

Speaking about the honour, Karan said, "I'm looking forward to be celebrating Indian Independence Day in one of the world most vibrant multicultural cities, Melbourne. The sense of community and unity centres around the pride of our flag and the celebration of India's independence is something I'm looking forward to. It's truly an honour for me to be the one this year to hoist our tricolour at the landmark in Melbourne."