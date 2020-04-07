After critiquing Karan Johar for his fashion sense and spotting Shah Rukh Khan in his closet director Karan Johar's kid Roohi and Yash have now started body shaming their father. As we all know that body-shaming is wrong, but when it comes from these cute little munchkins we can't help but, laugh.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has been spending all of his time with his kids Roohi, Yash and mother Hiroo Johar. From sharing tea time videos to calling their grandmother a lollipop, Karan has been keeping his fans updated about almost all the mischievous activities his kids have been doing.

In the last video shared by the director showed how Roohi and Yash have finally shifted to someone else and not bullying their father. Karan shared a tea-time video of his kids and mother with a caption "A random snack time! And the focus has now shifted to mama! Do watch till the end." "She looks like a spider!" said Roohi.

But looks like, these savage munchkins are back to bullying their 'dadda' as in the recent video, they are calling him fat. In the video, Karan can be seen having lunch with his kids where when asked 'What are you eating?' Yash says, 'You have a tummy'. Roohi on the other hand, couldn't stop laughing looking at her father's tummy.

Check out the video:

'Poo' Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a hilarious comment on the video, taking reference from KJo's iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum. She said, "Gym Class Today for you @karanjohar ❤️❤️" making all the K3G fans, nostalgic. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum is one of the most loved Indian family drama by Karan Johar starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan. Kareen Kapoor's character as 'Poo' was highly enjoyed by the fans and people still reminisce it.