Apart from all the devastation, the pandemic has put undue pressure one extrovert. As major lifestyle changes need to be made, socialising is becoming more difficult. With it comes crippling boredom, but they say innovation is the mother of all creation.

With the Janta curfew pilot running at the moment, politician Smriti Irani took initiative in passing time. As almost all of the Janta in the country is confined to their homes, Smriti Irani organised an Antakshari fest on Twitter. Enthusiastic Karan Johar joined in the fun but was immediately ousted for his choice of song.

Smriti Irani reminds Karan Johar about the point of Antakshari party

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused widescale damage to the economy and people alike. This has forced some extreme measures in most countries. In order to contain the quickly spreading virus, the Prime Minister ordered a Janta curfew across the country.

To dissipate some of the tension, politician Smriti Irani organised an Antakshari event on Twitter today. To kill some of the boredom, as a moderator she began the fest, "We are a 130 crore family so it's difficult to tag who will pick the next song so sing/tweet a song coz this is as you like it #TwitterAntakshari.."

We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

In keeping with the idea, Bollywood director Karan Johar made his contribution in full spirit. In a tweet replying to Smriti Irani, he expressed his liking for Antakshari. He went ahead to suggest a classic 'Lag Ja Gale' by Lata Mangeshkar. His tweet read, "Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite timepass activity! So I would really like to contribute...with my favourite song... Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......Now your turn!!!!"

Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga...with my favourite song...

Lag ja gale ...ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho...Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho......ab aapki bari!!!! https://t.co/vklGuuVDdP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2020

Moderator Smriti Irani immediately buzzed Karan Johar out of the game. Well, it was a really sad mistake he made.

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona ?‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

The song Lag Ja Gale may not be suited to a time of Coronavirus. Even though his intentions may have been good, his song was not. Tough luck.