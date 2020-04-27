Karan Johar has kept the fans hooked to the screens with his amazing movies over the years. Amid the lockdown, he has been sharing entertaining videos featuring his kids and mother on Instagram.

In the videos shared by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar, we can see his kids Roohi and Yash, making fun of their dad. From body-shaming him to critiquing his fashion choices, his little kids have been entertaining Johar's social media followers.

Being a Bollywood buff, Karan Johar has always admired the old movies, starring veteran stars. Channelling his inner Rishi Kapoor, Karan has shared a video on Instagram, in which ChintuJi's face is mapped by Karan Johar's face and he can be seen as a hero in the movie 'Bobby'.

Karan shares the video. Take a look:

A video that was sent to him as a gift by friend Sandeep Kamal, Karan can be seen as Rishi Kapoor, singing the iconic song, 'Mai Shayar Toh Nahi' from Bobby. Karan shared the video with caption, "'The Magic of Face mapping' Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I'd like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar"

As Karan is quarantined right now with his kids and mother, he has been sharing the glimpse of his life. In the series 'LockdownwiththeJohars' fans can rejoice the funny and entertaining activities by Karan Johar kids, Roohi and Yash.

On the flip side, it also shows that Karan is leading a lavish life amid the lockdown. After seeing a video posted by Malang screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, which talked about celebrities showing off their luxurious life amid lockdown, Karan apologised.

Thinking about those who are suffering in this pandemic and are deprived of basic necessities, Karan wrote, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!"