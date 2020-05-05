Bollywood buffs are yet to recover from the wounds of the 2015 super flop movie Bombay Velvet, and Karan Johar has again announced that he is ready to make a return on the big screens. Anurag Kashyap's epic fail Bombay Velvet had some brilliant actors in it, yet the movie disappointed the audience.

The dull script of the movie was complimented by the terrible acting skills of Karan Johar, who was seen as an antagonist in the movie. Fans backlashed the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director for his dreadful performance, hoping that Karan would stick to the directorial field only.

Karan's new look

But it looks like that this lockdown has given him some kind of magical confidence as Karan has given a shoutout to all the 'Risktaking' director to sign him in their movies. Flaunting his grey lines, Karan took his Instagram to reveal that he is ready to play the role of the father in the movies.

His caption read, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise I can't afford to be choosy)"

Ageless Anil Kapoor was also terrified with the news and mockingly commented, "Mere pet pe kyon laat mar rahe ho sir .. " , while Luka Chupi star Kriti Sanon called him a "Father with the perfect pout! "

Karan Johar has been lately, flaunting his salt and pepper look on social media. While Varun Dhawan called him a 'Bond Villain', Shilpa Shetty also gave her thumbs up on the look.