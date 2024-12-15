Karan Johar is extremely active on social media, he frequently shares snippets from his life, and his stellar sartorial choices with his fans on various platforms. However, recently the filmmaker has been sharing a lot of quote cards on his Instagram stories. Netizens have noticed that Karan is often sharing deep thoughts in the form of quotes or just scribbled thoughts on his social media.

On Sunday, the filmmaker did a similar thing and that has got netizens talking about what he could be meaning or who this could be hinted at.

Karan took to his Instagram story, and shared a quote card with his own writing that said, "Why is everyone against sugar?? Who stood by you in difficult times ??? It wasn't broccoli for sure !!!" Fans were unable to understand what the director was trying to hint at. However, suppose one has to literally look at it. In that case, he is only questioning why everyone is against the consumption of sugar and that sugary stuff often comes in handy when one is going through a rough patch, something that broccoli never really helps with.

Reddit users, of course, started a discourse on the same and their thoughts range from thinking that this could be a layered message and is indicated to a friend to also dissing the director for his significant weight loss.

A user in the comment section took a direct dig at the way Karan is looking and wrote, "The way he is looking now.. He needs sugar, lots of it, iv fluids, antibiotics and and AN ICU BED" to this another `person replied, "also carbs, protein, some healthy fats... just food, actually. Get off the ozempic, and eat some goddamn food man", There were more criticism surrounding his weight loss, a netizen wrote, "Looking at him currently, he needs to practice what he is preaching!"

Others also went on to think about whether he was hinting at a particular actor per se, a comment read, "Oh, so KJo was the sugar who wasn't called to the event coz of his current beef with Ranbir. Wondering who was broccoli for Ranbir? SLB?" while another one wrote, "Isn't he talking about Kartik."