Karan Johar has been showing a lot of interest in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda. Especially after Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, the popular filmmaker is said to have been staying in touch with Vijay on a regular basis and we have seen Vijay being present at Karan's place for many big parties. Also, it is said that Karan has offered a mind-blowing deal to Vijay, but the news is that he rejected it.

Sources say that filmmaker offered a deal worth Rs 50 crore. Karan wanted to remake Dear Comrade in Hindi and that is why he even hosted the special screening of the film in Mumbai. But now, that Vijay has rejected doing the same film again, looks like things are moving like a snail.

Well, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy wrapping up World Famous Lover which is being directed by Kranthi Madhav. Also, he is working on Fighter, for which she joined hands with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. This film is being directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh himself.

The filmmakers wanted to release the film in Hindi too keeping the craze Vijay has in North. So to make it happen, it is said that they have joined hands with Karan Johar to release it in Hindi. This way, even Karan's wish of working with Vijay will become true. Sources say that the film will be helmed as a multi-lingual which also includes Hindi and with Karan on board, it is expected to have a good release in the northern circuit.

Reportedly, Charmme Kaur went all the way to Mumbai to finalise the deal and sources say that Karan Johar was impressed with the story and concept of Fighter. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the collaboration and on the other hand, fans of Vijay are excited to see him doing great in Bollywood too.