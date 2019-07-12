There is no dearth of humour and laughter on the Kapil Sharma Show. Right when we thought the show couldn't get any better, Kapil Sharma is back to tickle our funny bones with his new avatar of Ustaad Medium Begam Ali Khan. Kapil shared a teaser of the same on his Instagram account and had us in splits. In a black pathani suit, Nehru jacket and red scarf wrapped around his arms and neck, Kapil totally justifies this new character of Ustaad Medium Begam Ali Khan.

While sharing the video, Kapil wrote, "Hope u will like this new character "Ustaad medium begam ali khan" #thekapilsharmashow #tkss stay tuned." While netizens hailed Kapil's new look, rapper Badshah too could not stop himself from commenting on the post. He wrote, "Paaaji khatam character." Kappu Sharma, Chappu Sharma and Rajesh Arora are some of the other roles and characters Kapil Sharma dons for his show.

In last week's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, viewers were given a double treat in the form of Chinky Minky, the twin sisters, who have entered into the show as Kapil Sharma's new neighbours. Chinky and Minky made a fantastic entrance and stole the show even with their short presence. Even Archana Puran Singh had given them a standing ovation for their brilliant performance on stage while talking in unison. And now, Kapil Sharma seems all set to surprise his audience with this new avatar.

Kapil Sharma is going to become a father to his first child with his wife Ginni Chatrath who has entered into her second trimester. And now Kapil has decided to take a break from The Kapil Sharma Show to spend some quality time with Ginni before the baby comes into the world.