Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 hits cinemas today, and many predictions are being made on how the film will fare. However, the action movie has received an endorsement from popular comedy show host, Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma posted on social media regarding the film after attending the special screening yesterday. Will the blessing work in the film's favor?

Kapil Sharma wishes good luck to Baaghi 3

Ever since joining the industry, through his show Kapil Sharma has made many friends in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff happens to be one of them. While talking about Baaghi 3 in his Instagram post yesterday, he made Tiger his family, referring to the young actor as his younger brother.

In the post, the comedian abandoned the humor to praise the film, calling it "paisa wasool." Going a step further, he urges fans to go catch the film at the cinema with their families even as it contained all the ingredients, action, drama, comedy and romance.

After the high praise, we're yet to see the audience and critics' reactions to the film. Other stars who attended the screening include Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Chunky Panday, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Elli Avram, and Genelia Deshmukh among others.

Audience reaction to Baaghi 3

While the review by Kapil Sharma is great, the public has begun slamming the film. Or at least, the portion who have watched it so far:

As the box office predictions of the film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are high, it's yet to be seen how the films hold up against the Coronavirus scare.