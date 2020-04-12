The lockdown has put a stop to entertainment and audiences have been looking forward to something fresh considering channels are mostly replaying old favourites. In the excitement, there may be false news that somebody or some shows would be producing new content.

While it's tempting, the rumours must be separated from the truth. Kapil Sharma's show came into the news recently because it was said that the show would be going through a format change so as to shoot new episodes. The comedian himself reacted to the news saying he had no idea.

Kapil Sharma denies rumours about his show shooting without a live audience

Kapil Sharma's show is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Due to the lockdown, the show had to be stalled and the shooting of the show was also stopped according to the government's regulations. Not only shows, but Bollywood itself has also come to a standstill.

This means that only reruns of the show would be telecast. Soon news began to spread about the show getting a facelift and that the show would be shot without a live audience in order to practice social distancing amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. It was suggested that producers were reconsidering the format keeping in mind the current situation.

In the USA, many popular late-night talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon and others have been shooting episodes at home, keeping the content rolling. The report also said that producers believed Kapil Sharma could also do the same.

However, there was no actual confirmation of these executive decisions from cast members. Kapil Sharma was contacted by a news agency to confirm the news. The comedian himself didn't know that this was happening. He said, "I don't have any information about this. I also read in some news."

Channels have been working to close the gap and not let TRPs fall due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Many shows have gone off-air temporarily but it seems like The Kapil Sharma Show's future is still a bit uncertain and will have to wait to get back to screen.