Kanye West, or as he's called Ye, has found himself in the midst of a controversy yet again. The 41-year-old rapper has tweeted saying that he wants the 13th amendment to be abolished that outlaws slavery.

However, after facing backlash for his tweet, Kanye clarified saying, "not abolish but. Let's amend the 13th amendment we apply everyone's opinions to our platform."

The rapper posted a picture of his cap that read 'Make America Great Again' and captioned it saying, "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."

It's unclear as to why Kanye wants to 'amend' the clause about slavery. The constitutional amendment states that, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, nor any place subject to their jurisdiction."

Even though it clearly states that slavery is a punishable crime, Kanye is not satisfied with it and wants to amend instead. Given his recent comment stating "slavery is a choice", the Stronger hitmaker has been recently under fire for making statements without any context. He even apologized for that comment.

His tweet comes soon after his SNL gig during which he wore the same red cap and gave a speech about US President Donald Trump. He started his speech saying, "I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you're feelin' inside right now… The blacks want always Democrats…you know it's like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That's a Democratic plan."

He continued, "There's so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, 'How could you like Trump, he's racist?' Well, if I was concerned about racism I would've moved out of America a long time ago."

According to Fox News, the rapper got booed as he spoke about Trump. But the President loved this and even tweeted about it saying, "Like many, I don't watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told "no"), was great. He's leading the charge!"