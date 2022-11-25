It is an interesting weekend ahead for OTT fans as a slew of interesting films is set to make its streaming debut. Let's take a look:

Kantara

When: November 24, 2022

Where: Prime Video

Language: Kannada

Plot: The Rishab Shetty directorial, which became a national sensation, is finally making it to the streaming platform. However, following a plagiarism row with the Malayalam band Thaikkudam Bridge, the makers have replaced the climax song Varaha Roopam with another track leaving netizens disappointed. With Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. The star cast also includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.

Chup

When: November 25, 2022

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Plot: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman starrer Chup turned out to be the surprise winner at the box office. The R Balki directorial is Dulquer's third Hindi outing after Karwaan (2018) and The Zoya Factor (2019). Touted as an ode to Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Pool, the film is a psychopath thriller that revolves around a police officer ( Sunny Deol) who is on a mission to hunt down a serial killer behind the murder of film critics. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Last Film Show

When: November 25, 2022

Where: Netflix

Language: Gujarati

Plot: Gujarati film Chhello Show has been named India's official entry for the Oscars. The film portrays a nine-year-old boy's love for big screen projection and his journey. A press note released by the jury states, "Chello Show is set at the cusp of the digital revolution and follows a nine-year-old boy ensnared by the magic and science of light and shadow that lies behind celluloid film projection."

Prince

When: November 25, 2022

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil

Plot: Directed by Anudeep KV, the film is a humourous tale of a school teacher who tries to woo a young British woman working in the same school. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and debutante Maria Ryaboshapka in lead roles.

Padavettu

When: November 25, 2022

Where: Netflix

Language: Malayalam

Plot: Directed by Liju Krishna, the film stars Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan and Shammi Thilakan in key roles. Set against a political backdrop, this action thriller revolves around the fight between farmers and politicians. The coming-of-age drama narrates the battle of an oppressed man who is in a constant struggle and fight for his identity.

Meet Cute

When: November 25, 2022

Where: Sony Liv

Language: Telugu

Plot: An anthropology with five different stories. Produced by actor Nani, it also marks the directorial debut of his sister Deepti Ganta. It stars Sathyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Ruhani Sharma, Akanksha Singh, Ashwin Kumar, Varsha Bollamma and others.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

When: November 25, 2022

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Plot: Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the new crime drama series stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Anup Soni, and Bharat Jha in key roles.