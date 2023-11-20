Kantara has been one of the most-watched and talked about movies that released last year. The film, which released in Kannada only, went on to release in other languages and emerged as a blockbuster. People across the country have praised Rishab Shetty for making such a wonderful film and many celebrities even wrote to Rishab saying they would love to work with him.

Rishab Shetty, the visionary behind the 2022 hit film Kantara, is set to delve into the prequel narrative of the acclaimed cinematic tale. Kantara 2 is rumored to transport audiences back to the 301-400 AD era, unraveling the origins of the Panjurli Daiva showcased in the original film.

The upcoming sequel, Kantara 2, promises continuity, retaining the core crew from its predecessor, while the cast remains under wraps for now. Anticipated to be a cinematic spectacle, Kantara 2 is poised to outshine its predecessor, boasting a staggering budget estimated to be 681% higher than that of the original film. Hombale Films is backing this ambitious project, scheduled for a ceremonial launch by the end of November.

Director Rishab Shetty aims to conclude filming by 2024, eyeing a release in the latter half of the following year.

Recapping Kantara and Rishab Shetty's Vision

Kantara, a 2022 action thriller, was penned, helmed, and starred Rishab Shetty in a dual role, depicting a Kambala (buffalo race) champion at odds with the newly appointed forest officer in his village.

The film transcended into a narrative centered around a local deity safeguarding the land, interwoven with the protagonist's journey. Offering a unique blend of spirituality and cinematic brilliance, Kantara captivated audiences. The prequel is anticipated to deliver a similar immersive experience, delving deeper into the origins that captivated audiences in the original film.