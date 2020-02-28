Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is making his comeback to Kollywood with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy. The actor, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, has paired up with Ritu Varma of Telugu film Pelli Choopulu fame.

The movie Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian and others in the supporting cast. Notably, maverick filmmaker Gautham Menon is doing an important character in the movie, which is being dubbed into Telugu as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film has Masala Coffee's music, KM Bhaskaran's cinematography and Praveen Anthony's editing.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a romantic thriller which revolves around Siddharth (Dulquer Salmaan) and Kaallis (Rakshan). They play the role of an app developer and animator, respectively. The hero's life gets a twist when he falls in love with Meera (Ritu Varma). The drama that opens up thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie has garnered fairly positive hype around it. Dulquer Salmaan's movies have always evoked a kind of curiosity among youths and multiplex audience. The trailer of the flick has managed to get good response, which has made the audience keep decent expectations from the film.

Will it live up to the expectations? Find it out in the viewers' words below: