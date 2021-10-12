Kannada TV actress Viharika Gets Engaged to Kiran Bagade

TV actress Viharika Pooja Mahantshetti had her engagement with actor Kiran Bagade on Sunday, 10 October. The actress took Instagram to make the special announcement where she shared a picture without revealing the face of the boy, leaving fans to do the guessing game.

She wrote, "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a little bit to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars[sic]" He responded to her post stating that the boy should be lucky. "Huduga seems to be very lucky, [sic]" he posted.

Viharike ended the conversation with a response, "@kiran_bagade - Yes he's certainly.❤️"

Speaking to a Kannada daily, Viharika said that her parents have been looking for a suitable alliance for the last four years. She had a profile on a dating app where she had written that she was looking for a serious relationship and he approached her after coming across her profile.

"We met only after seeking approval from elders in our families. My father met Kiran's parents. Both sides did not have any issue only after which we took our relationship to next level," she said.

"Apart from acting in serials, Kiran works at a private firm. And his brother is a director," she said.

The actress further stated that his family has not an objection to her wish to work in serials after marriage, which will be held on 6 October in Bengaluru.

Niharika, who was a gym trainer before making his acting debut, said that her parents had reservations over acting in TV serials. Now, she now wants to work in more serials and movies in the days to come.

In Nannarasi Radhe, she has done the negative character of Shivani.