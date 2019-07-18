Kannada TV actress Shobha and four others died in a road accident on the outskirts of Chitradurga on Wednesday, July 17. The incident occurred when their car rammed into a truck on National Highway 4.

The reports say that there were eight people travelling in the multipurpose vehicle, which crashed into a speeding truck in Kunchinaganalu on the outskirts of Chitradurga. Five people have been declared dead, while three people, including two children, sustained severe injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha, 45, Ashok, 35, Shyamala, 64, Sukanya, 67, and Manjula, 45. Pavitra, 30, Shreshtha, 7, and Arthat, 2, are being treated at a government hospital in Chitradurga.

The residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar were on the way to Banashankari Temple in Badami taluk in Bagalkot District. It is reported that the accident occurred after the car's tyre burst.

Who is Shobha?

Shobha was working in noted filmmaker TN Seetharam's TV soap Magalu Janakki. She was seen in the character of Mangala, the mother of Anand Belagur. She had earned fans through her natural acting.

Mourning her death, TN Seetharam said, "Ever smiling and highly talented actress Shobha, who was doing the role of Mangala, is no more. I am shocked over the tragedy and expressing my condolence to her family."