It's a birthday for many states today and two prominent south Indian states, Karnataka and Kerala, mark this day with celebrations. Kannada Rajyotsava and Kerala Formation Day is otherwise known as Kerala Piravi are celebrated with the same emotion and enthusiasm as any other festival.

What is Kerala Piravi?

Kerala Piravi is celebrated on November 1 and marks the birth of the state. Prior to 1956, Kerala was divided into three separate provinces, Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. After India's independence, Kerala was formed based on the need for dividing states based on a linguistic basis and Kerala was formed.

Kerala, God's own country, is a popular tourism spot for its serene views, lush diversity and more. On this day, you can be a part of Kerala Piravi celebrations by extending your wishes to your family and even wish your friends if you're not a native of Kerala.

Kerala Piravi: Wishes & greetings

To Remind the Beautiful Memories and Colourful Dreams of the past, here comes another year of Kerala Piravi

Ente Keralam... Ethra Sundaram. Wishing You the Greetings of Kerala Piravi Day

Our Life Is Full of Colors, I Hope This Nov 1st Will Add More Colors to Your Life. Happy Kerala Formation Day!

No Gift, No Sweets, No Flowers, No Decorated Cards, Just a Simple Kerala Piravi Wish but Straight From the Heart. Happy Kerala Piravi Ashamsakal!

Kerala Is Truly God's Own Country. It Has Rich Heritage and Culture That Every Keralites Can Be Proud Of. Happy Kerala Piravi Dinam.

What is Kannada Rajyotsava?

Kannada Rajyotsava is a Kannada festival, which also marks the formation of the state. Celebrated on November 1, it was in 1956 when all Kannada speaking regions in South India were merged to form Karnataka. The history of this day is similar to that of Kerala Piravi. But there was a twist.

Since Mysore was not accepted by some regions initially, it was later merged and it was again renamed to Karnataka on November 1, 1973. This day is a government holiday in the state.

Kannada Rajyotsava: Wishes & greetings

Freedom in mind, Strength in words, The pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in Our hearts, Let's salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

We The Youth Of India Should Take A Pledge That Till Our Last Breath We Will Fight Terrorism, And Protect Our Mother INDIA With All We Have Happy Rajyotsava Day!

Justice brotherhood and love Is the song in our heart Let's join hands on Rajyotsava Day This land is our inseparable part! Let us remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Karnataka. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava Day!

May the spirit of Karnataka Stay in the core of your heart Let's salute this state with pride It's our own inseparable part 6 Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Karnataka Furls very high Happy Kannada Rajyotsava Day!