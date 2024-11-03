Famous Kannada director Guruprasad was found hanging in his room in Madanaiyakanahalli of Karnataka state at the age of 52 years. As per the preliminary report that Asianet News, Guruprasad was living in a partment in Madanaiyakanahalli, a village in Karnataka. It is reported that he hanged himself in this house and that his body was found in a stage so decayed that they found a foul smell in his apartment.

For the last eight months, Guruprasad has been living in this apartment. When the neighbors raised a doubt, the local police responded quickly and went into the house where they found Guruprasad hanging by the ceiling fan. Police suspect that financial crisis could be the reason why he chose to take such a drastic step.

Shocking!? ಮಠ, ಎದ್ದೇಳು ಮಂಜುನಾಥ fame director Guruprasad has died by suicide in his Tata new haven apartment, Bengaluru. Reports state that his body was found hanging. It is further suspected he died at least 10 days ago.#Guruprasad #RIP #RestinPeace pic.twitter.com/E03BXSjrYO — Charan Appu (@CharanPOWER22) November 3, 2024

The case is being investigated by police of Madanaiyakanahalli and an ongoing inquiry is in progress. The filmmaker's close aides say that the recent hit Ranganayaka, featuring Jaggesh in the lead role did not do well due to too many costs that piled up against the director's mental barrier and the financial worries.

Upon learning the news, his fans took to social media to express shock and share condolences to his soul. An X user wrote, "Shocking! director Guruprasad has died by suicide in his Tata new haven apartment, Bengaluru. Reports state that his body was found hanging. It is further suspected he died at least 10 days ago."

Another user wrote, "You never know what someone might be going through—Absolute SHOCKER!!! His last movie, Ranganayaka, delved into themes of rebirth, marking his own creative revival as a director."

The cinema industry in Kannada shall miss the great Guruprasad G. Omkar, who met his immediate end while pursuing his exceptional craft, about which he was certainly passionate. He was a creative gem who gave the audience something unique in each of his films and was known for providing a new perspective on each story that was captured on screen.