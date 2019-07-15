Film distributor Ajay Chandani was killed in a bike accident on Sunday, 14 July, in Bengaluru.

Chandani had recently bought the sports bike, Suzuki V Strom 650 XT, and was on his way to his residence on Sunday morning when his speeding bike lost control at around 6.30 am on Cunningham Road. The bike rammed into a pole and crashed into the compound wall of an apartment. The post-mortem report is awaited.

The police were informed about the incident by a passerby and Chandani was taken to Jain Hospital. After battling for life for close to 1.30 hours, he succumbed to injuries at 8.10 am. Although he was wearing a helmet, he reportedly died due to internal injuries.

It was initially being suspected that Chandani's wheeling stunt might have gone wrong, but the police later clarified that the accident was caused by speeding.

Chandani was the son of late Pal Chandani, who was a leading distributor of Hindi movies in Karnataka. Like his father, Ajay too distributed Bollywood films and financed Kannada films.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep has expressed his condolence over the death. He tweeted, "Very very sad to hear tat a prominent personality of KFI n a close buddy to many, Ajay pal is no more. He will truly be missed by all. My deepest condolences to all his near n dear ones. #AjaypalRIP. [sic]"