All the star kids can't become an actor or an actress if they don't want to be. Kalyan Dhev, who made his acting debut with Vijetha, is another example for it.

Kalyan is the younger son-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Vijetha was a disaster at the box office and it hardly saw any collections. The film had Malavika Nair as the leading lady and it was promoted on a grand scale. But after failing in hitting the bull's eye with Vijetha, Kalyan took a short break and now, he is back with his second film which is titled Super Machi. This film will be directed by debutant Puli Vasu.

According to the sources, it is said that Kannada actress Rachitha Ram has been roped in to play the leading lady in this film and this will mark her Telugu debut.

Rachitha debuted in Kannada film industry in 2013

Rachitha's original name is Bindhiya Ram and she has debuted Kannada film industry in 2013, and has been part of 15 films till now and has around five more in her kitty for which she is busy shooting. Also, Rachitha is popular in television industry too. She even judged a couple of reality shows. So the shooting of the film will be wrapped up soon and release details will be announced the makers in the coming days.

The film has kicked-off its regular shoot early this year and even wrapped up the first schedule. However, the shooting of the film was kept on hold for quite some time as the makers wanted some major changes to be done to script.

So after working with the script and dialogues, they have unveiled the first look poster of the film on Diwali. The first look poster received positive feedback from the audiences.