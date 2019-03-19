Kannada actress Pooja Gandhi found herself in an embarrassing situation after she reportedly fled from a luxury hotel in Bengaluru without paying the bills.

It has been reported that Pooja recently stayed at a posh hotel in Bengaluru for a few days, and fled without paying a bill of over Rs 4 lakh. The hotel management later filed a police complaint against the actress on charges of cheating.

After police summoned Pooja, the actress reportedly tried to resolve the issue by paying Rs 2 lakh to the hotel, and asked for some time before she could pay the remaining sum. The hotel management has reportedly agreed to grant her some time.

Pooja, who had worked in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali films, was earlier also involved in a financial controversy. She reportedly was involved in a legal battle against producer Kiran over a financial dispute in 2011.

Pooja had made her big screen debut debut with the Hindi movie Dushmani in 2002. Later she shifted her focus to south film industry, and worked in around 30 Kannada movies. Before that she had worked in some TV soaps. She had later also entered politics as she joined Janata Dal (JDS) in 2012.