Senior Kannada actress Bhargavi Narayan passed away on Monday, 14 February. She was 84.

Her granddaughter and actress Samyukta Hornad announced the news of Bhargavi Narayan's death. "My grandma... Ajji Bhajji... has passed on, today at 7.30 pm, [sic]" she tweeted. She was battling age-related ailments.

Born on 4 February 1938 to Namagiriyamma and M Ramaswamy, she was married to 'Make Up' Nani and their children are: Prakash Belawadi, Sudha Belawadi Sujatha and Pradeep.

She was seen in 22 movies including Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara. Eradu Kanasu, Hanthakana Sanchu, Pallavi Anupallavi, and Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. She was also part of the television series Manthana and Mukta.

Apart from acting in movies and small-screens, she wrote and directed plays for AIR's women's programs and Women's Association for Children, Karnataka.

Her biography titled Naanu, Bhargavi had hit the stands on 2012 and won several records including Karnataka State Sahitya Academy Award.

