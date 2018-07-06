Kannada actor Vattara Mallesh, 42, passed away at his residence in Anekal district in Bengaluru on Friday, June 6. He had suffered brain stroke and had kidney related issues. He is survived by his wife and their three children.

He was undergoing treatment at KIMS.

Mallesh, who used to work in a telephone booth, was spotted by a manager of television serial Vatara. His journey into films started soon after his entry to the small screen and in a span of 15 years, he worked in over 60 serials and 150 movies in Sandalwood.

Some of his popular movies include Suntaragali, Datta, Abhay, Ajay, Charminar and Chaddi Dosth. Priyadarshini, Panduranga Vittala and Amruthavarshini are some of his well-known serials.

He predominantly worked as a comedian and was typecast as an innocent man. In his real life too, he was described as an innocent man with a good heart.

Mallesh was passionate about acting since young age. He used to be part of mythological dramas performed at annual fairs in his village. Gradually, he turned a full-time artiste, who worked in over 250 dramas.