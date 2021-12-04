Veteran Kannada actor S Shivaram passed away at a private hospital on Saturday, 4 December. He was 84.

His health condition was critical for the last few days and kept in the Intensive Care Unit at the private hospital. His son Lakshmeesh confirmed the news of Shivaram's death.

Who was Shivaram?

Born in Choodasandra village in 1938 in the Madras Presidency, Shivaram was associated with film and television industries for over six decades as a supporting artiste, comedian, producer and director.

Shivaram's Journey in Films

He was attracted to acting and filmmaking from a very young age. He used to work in stage plays before venturing into cinema in the late 1950s by assisting filmmakers such as Ku Ra Seetharama Sastry, Puttan Kanagal, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಸ್. ಶಿವರಾಂ ಅವರು ಅಪಘಾತಕ್ಕೆ ಈಡಾಗಿ ಜೀವನ್ಮರಣದ ಹೋರಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋತಿರುವುದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖವನ್ನುಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಸತತ ಆರು ದಶಕಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಪೋಷಕ ನಟರಾಗಿ, ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರಾಗಿ, ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರಾಗಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರನ್ನು ಮನರಂಜಿಸಿದ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ಮರಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ಭರಿಸಲಾಗದ ನಷ್ಟ ಉಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SxIV51TWtL — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) December 4, 2021

He made his acting debut in 1965 film Beratha Jeeva which starred Kalyan Kumar. Thereafter, he worked with most of the big directors and actors between 1970 and 2000.

Sharapanjara, Naagarahaavu, Shubhamangala, Chalisuva Modagalu, Shravana Banthu, Haalu Jenu, Hombisilu, Hosa Belaku, Guru Shishyaru, Simhada Mari Sainya and Makkala Sainya were some of his notable movies as an actor.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shivaram Anna. He was an icon, an institution and leaves behind a rich legacy. Huge loss to the Kannada film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. ?? — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

He shared screen space with Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Shivaraj Kumar and Sudeep among others.

Shivaram, an ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa, played the lead role in Driver Hanumanthu (1980) which was also co-produced by him. However, he will be remembered for his supporting roles.

He also acted in the television series Grihabhanga, directed by Girish Kasaravalli and Baduku directed by Ravikiran. His last movie remains Snehitha.

Shivaram as a Producer

He had founded a production house 'Raashi Brothers' with his brother S Ramanathan and produced a couple of movies including Gejje Pooje and Upasane, directed by legendary filmmaker Upasane.

Notably, they produced Sandalwood matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar's 175th movie Nanobba Kalla and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's Dharam Durai.

Geraftaar, which starred Indian icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, was made on their banner.