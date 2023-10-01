A shocking incident occurred in Bengaluru on Saturday when Kannada actor Nagabhushana was allegedly involved in a tragic accident. The incident took place around 9:45 pm on Vasantha Pura main road, where Nagabhushana's car struck a couple walking on the footpath. The consequences of the collision were dire: the wife, Prema, aged 48, tragically lost her life while her husband, Krishna, aged 58, sustained severe injuries to his legs, head, and stomach.

Nagabhushana, known for his recent role in the movie "Tagaru Palya," was reportedly heading from Uttarahalli to Konanakunte when the accident occurred. An FIR has been registered with the Kumaraswamy traffic police station in Bengaluru, and law enforcement authorities have classified the incident as a case of speeding and negligent driving.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, it's worth noting that Nagabhushana demonstrated a sense of responsibility by taking the injured couple to the hospital following the accident. Nevertheless, the incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and has once again highlighted the importance of road safety and responsible driving. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the matter, and further details will emerge as the case unfolds. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.