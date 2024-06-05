The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are out. While there have been many hits and misses, unexpected wins and shocking losses, let's take a look at the women power that changed the game for parties. From Kangana Ranaut to Dimple Yadav, these female politicians turned heavy hitters for their parties. Let's take a look at some of them.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangna Ranaut won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh by defeating Congress' champion Vikramaditya Singh. While she received 5,37,022 Vikramaditya got 4,62,267 votes. "I am emotional at the moment. I am grateful that the people of Mandi elected the BJP and good governance of PM Modi," Kangana Ranaut said after winning.

Dimple Yadav: Samajwadi party candidate Dimple Yadav is also from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. She defeated rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh with a massive margin over 221,639 votes. Dimple received 598,526 votes, whereas Singh got 376,887 votes.

Hema Malini: BJP candidate from Mathura constituency, Hema Malini made a hattrick by winning the seat, third time in a row. The 'Dream Girl of Bollywood' remained invincible as she defeated Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar and won by a massive margin of over 2 lakh votes. Esha Deol penned a congratulatory note for Hema and wrote, "Congratulations mamma. Hat trick @dreamgirlhemamalini loksabhaelection2024 #mathura #bjp."

Misa Bharti: Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti won the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat. The RJD candidate and elder daughter of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, defeated BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav by a margin of over 85,000 votes. Misa Bharti secured 6,13,283 votes, whereas Yadav received 5,28,109 votes.

Mahua Moitra: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader won the Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency. Mahua defeated BJP candidate and 'Rajmata of the Rajbari', Amrita Roy by a margin of 56,705 votes. While Mahua secured 6,24,711 votes, her rival managed to get 5,67,628 votes.

Supriya Sule: Sharad Pawar's daughter had a smooth victory as she won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat by more than 1.55 lakh votes. The NCP (SP) candidate was contesting the election against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. While Sule secured 7,32,312 votes, Sunetra managed 5,73,979 votes.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi: DMK MP won by a huge margin in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukkudi constituency. Kanimozhi garnered a massive 5,40,729 votes against AIADMK candidate R Sivasamy Velumani, who secured just 1,47,991 votes.

Selja Kumari: Congress party's Selja Kumari made a smooth victory in Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. Selja defeated BJP's Ashok Tanwar by a noteworthy margin of 2,68,497 votes.

Priyanka Jarkiholi: Priyanka Jarkiholi marked history as she won from Chikkodi, emerging as the youngest tribal woman to enter Parliament from an unreserved seat in Karnataka. Daughter of Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Congress candidate, Priyanka defeated MP and BJP leader Annasaheb Jolle.

Aparajita Sarangi: The BJP spokesperson and sitting MP retained her Bhubhaneshwar seat by defeating BJD's Manmath Rautray by over 40,000 votes.