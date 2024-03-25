On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its fifth set of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, showcasing notable figures such as actress Kangana Ranaut, who is set to contest from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. Shortly afterwards, an archived tweet from Kangana resurfaced on Reddit, wherein she expressed her desire to enter electoral politics from a "state with complexities."

In March 2021, an X user predicted that Kangana would contest the elections from Mandi. The tweet reads, "Mark my tweet! Kangana Ranaut will fight by-election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency..." To this, the Queen actress replied, "I was given the option of Gwalior during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won't understand big talks."

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | BJP's candidate from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections and actor, Kangana Ranaut celebrates #Holi at her residence in Mandi. pic.twitter.com/RLkABgWB6K — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Digging up the three-year-old tweet on Reddit on Sunday, a person wrote, "Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai (There's a limit to hypocrisy)."

Another user wrote, "Wild how just yesterday I was visiting some old prediction threads to see if any came true and one of them was "Kangana will contest for 2024 elections", I think the comment was from 2021. Turned out to be an accurate prediction lol."

A second user commented, "Didi ek din bhi parliament nahi jaayegi like she never went to court due to strong connections despite numerous cases running but chaahiye complexities waala state. (Sister will not be going to parliament even for a day, just like how she never went to court despite numerous cases but she aims for a complex state."

A third user added, "Hipocracy is Kangana's middle name."

She depend upon Modi ji #KanganaRanaut going to lose Mandi Lok sabha



Save my tweet Please repost ?#NoVoteToBJP pic.twitter.com/Yk0BHFIPbC — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) March 25, 2024

Reacting to her name in BJP's list, Kangana wrote, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janata's party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta (worker) and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

Reacting to the news, Kangana thanked BJP leaders for the opportunity and called it an emotional day. She said, "This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate. If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda. BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win...We will have a big campaign."