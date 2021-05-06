Television actor Karan Patel, who is known for being vocal about his opinions, mocked actress Kangana Ranaut for her recent tweet about 'everybody building more and more oxygen plants'. For the unversed, the 'Queen' actress recently took to her social media handle to share her thoughts on building more oxygen plants and how they would draw oxygen from the environment.

The actress tweeted: "Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees."

In the follow-up tweet, she had written, "Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature."

In response to this, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor shared a screenshot of Kangana's tweet on his Instagram story and wrote, "This woman is the most hilarious stand-up comedian this country ever produced."

Though Kangana did not respond to this comment, her sister Rangoli Chandel has responded to this remark and called Karan 'a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth'. On he Instagram stories, she shared a screengrab of Karan's comment and wrote, "And u r the most Nalla Person this country has ever produced ,who has not done anything for environment... who is just a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth have some gratitude & feel better !! @karan9198."

However, this is not the first time, when Karan Patel took a dig at Kangana. He has done the same thing on several occasions in the past and has faced severe backlash from Kangana fans. One such time was when the actress compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, Karan Patel had made a remark saying, "Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (God gave her brains, but does she know what to do with them)." The actor had also questioned Rangoli's association with Kangana's business, referring to the actress's anti-nepotism stance.

Twitter suspends Kangana's account

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Twitter 'permanently suspended' Kangana's account after she reacted to the West Bengal assembly election results. Responding to her account getting suspended, Kangana said in a statement, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering." Last year, Rangoli's account was also banned from the platform.