Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Trails with 1.4M views; Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan leads with 3.9M views on Netflix

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's biopic on Indira Gandhi, Emergency, debuted on Netflix on March 14. The film has broken into the list of the Top 10 non-English films globally, ranking at number seven.

Apart from Emergency, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut in Nadaaniyan, which also stars Khushi Kapoor. Produced by Karan Johar, the romantic drama features Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

Despite receiving largely negative reviews from critics and audiences alike, Nadaaniyan has performed better on Netflix compared to Emergency in terms of viewership. While Kangana's political drama about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi garnered 1.4 million views in its opening week, Nadaaniyan—despite facing criticism—managed to post 3.9 million views.

According to IMDb, Emergency holds a 5.2/10 rating, while Nadaaniyan has dropped to 3.1/10. Despite poor reception, Nadaaniyan has managed to surpass Kangana's film in terms of viewership, sparking intense online debates.

Kangana has been vocal in defending Emergency and her role in it. Speaking with India TV, she said, "I want people in the film industry to stop having preconceived notions about me. If they don't assume they already know my capabilities and limitations, they won't have to face so much embarrassment."