After slamming a slew of Bollywood actors post Manikarnika release, Kangana Ranaut has now flown to Coimbatore to mark the beginning of her 10 day long spiritual journey wherein she will undergo a 10-15 hours long silence meditation away from all communication gadgets. And as soon as the news came out, social media users have started celebrating the occassion.

While many Bollywood actors seems to be quite irked with Kangana's contant nagging about nepotism and ganging up against her, it looks like people outside the entertainment industry are also fed up with her recent behaviour.

Urging other people to stop calling Kangana a 'Queen', social media users hoped that her spiritual journey continues for the whole year. "She is badtameez and muh phat. she badly needs more such trips," a social medai user commented while another user wrote, "I hope she will learn to keep her mouth shut."

However, Kangana's die-hard fans jumped to her defense and slammed those who wished her to stop speaking her mind.

Talking about her spiritual journey, Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror, "I have been practising yoga since I was around 16-17. The program I am about to attend is an advanced one. I had been meaning to do this for a while now. This year, it happened to fall close to my birthday. Ten days of silence is a big commitment, but I wanted it to be a birthday present for myself."

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kyaa? opposite Rajkummar Rao, slated to release in May. She will also share screenspace with Punjabi singer Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga.