Talking about her struggles in the film industry on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of her film 'Gangster', actress Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She said that they have the 'biggest success stories ever', however, she also pointed out the differences in their journeys.

On her Twitter account, the 'Queen' actress wrote: "15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP."

She continued, "Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster."

In 'Gangster', Kangana Ranaut starred opposite actor Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie not only gave her the first break but also got her several awards for the Best Female Debut of that year.

Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, the actress had said:

"It was a perfect debut for me for sure. To be working with Anurag Basu and that school of art…I was trained in theatre, I was not trained in movies and to be working under Anurag was the biggest USP of 'Gangster' for me. He is a terrific director and a very instinctive, creative person. At the same time, he has a theatre background so he understood me and where I came from. In addition, he is a very good actor himself. So he told me things about films, how they differ from theatre and how I need to completely internalize my acting as opposed to a very theatrical way of acting. So I would say that it was a perfect break for me but yet, coming from that route it was a struggle also from parallel cinema. During that time, it was a one-of-a-kind film that did well. There was no market for such films and such actors. I was very unconventional for a mainstream actress."

Comment draws ire from fans

Meanwhile, the actress's latest comparison with King Khan did not go well with netizens, especially her false accusation claiming that SRK's "parents were involved in films". Soon after Kangana's post, people started trolling her on social media.

One user wrote: "SRK's parents were involved in films? Ye kab hua?", while another commented: "Shahrukh Khan's family was Involved In films, kaha se laate ho yeh himmat."

Check some of the tweets here:

Kitna jhooth... U studied in Chandigarh... You failed in Science... So u quit studies... Ran away from home... u hooked Godfathers... And came into Films... SRK Parents never were into films... SRK self made star!

SRK's dad Meer Taj Mohammad Khan was not even a Junior Artist. He was a freedom fighter & later, used to run a canteen inside National School of Drama Auditorium. Not at all "Involved in Films".



On the work front, Kangana is all set for her upcoming biopic titled 'Thalaivi' where she will be portraying the character of actress and politician Jayalalithaa, who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.