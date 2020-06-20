Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the whole country shocked. It has shook Bollywood to its foundation and that much is clear. As factions break out on the internet those in favour and those against, the blame game and the name-calling doesn't seem to end.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier lambasted Bollywood's culture for ignoring outsiders and the negativity. Now, she has something to the media. Calling out certain headlines and media houses, the actress has raised concerns about blind items in papers.

Kangana Ranaut blasts the media over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Kangana Ranaut had earlier come out against the Bollywood industry in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She had called out the 'movie mafia' for cornering him and not giving him credit where credit was due. She had later spoken in an interview saying that she would openly speak up about the people in question when the time came.

Now, the actress has released another video, this time she picked up the issue of 'blind items' in journalism and how news is produced. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has made many actors and Bollywood's celebrities demand action against blind items in the media.

Kangana Ranaut talks in her video about certain media houses and their headlines that they filed in the past, and she calls it, "emotional, psychological and mental lynching." She also spoke about how the media had banned the actress last year before her movie release. Kangana read out a list of names and headlines she had come across.

The actress insinuated that 'Bollywood mafia' as she called it was part of the whole process. The video raises a lot of questions. But, many have lauded the actress on her courage to speak and say something about the matter. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a raging debate in Bollywood over merit, talent, status and image. More details on his death and what others have to say on the matter are awaited.